Turkish-made engine to power country's UAVs

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – An engine designed and produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TAI) engine manufacturing subsidiary will be used to power Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer Bayraktar's Akinci and TB3 drones.

The new engine, produced by TUSAS Engine Industries (TEI), has the highest performance figures in its class globally, Selcuk Bayraktar, Bayraktar’s chief technology officer, said Thursday.

Sharing a video which included the test phase of the engine from the last month, he noted that it is not a prototype but a mass-production engine.

Canada announced earlier this month that it has suspended arms export permits to Turkey over allegations that it is using Canadian technology in the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh.

Following Canada's move, Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency announced that Turkey's defense industry is proceeding on its way, regardless of embargo decisions.

"Our Common Aperture Targeting System cameras, which will be equipped on our armed UAVs, are going into mass production thanks to those who contributed," it said.

A Canadian engine producer has also stated this week that it has suspended selling aircraft engines to Turkey.

– Turkey's defense industry

Several Turkish firms are active in the defense field through their cutting-edge military products such as armed UAVs, remote control guns, missiles, and air defense systems.

Especially Baykar and state-run TAI manufacture world-class aerial vehicles with local sources.

Turkey has conducted several successful operations in Syria with unmanned military vehicles.

Five Turkish firms — Aselsan, TAI, STM, Roketsan and BMC — are among the top 100 defense companies globally.