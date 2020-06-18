Turkish-made helicopters fight terrorists in north Iraq

By Firdevs Bulut

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's National Defense Ministry shared images late Wednesday of Turkish-made helicopters targeting terrorists in northern Iraq’s Haftanin region.

The helicopters are helping to clear areas of terrorists as part of Operation Claw-Tiger, which is proceeding successfully, the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also shared images of rocket launchers and howitzers targeting terrorist shelters, adding terrorist positions are being destroyed.

The Turkish Armed Forces destroyed PKK targets in Haftanin as part of the operation.

According to the security sources, Turkish forces hit over 150 targets of the PKK terror group in the region with howitzers and multiple rocket launchers.

Following airstrikes, Turkish commandos also conducted an intruder mission in designated areas via land and air.

The latest operation comes after the ministry announced the start of Operation Claw-Eagle on Monday in northern Iraq, noting that Turkish fighter jets had destroyed caves where terrorists were taking shelter, causing the caves to collapse on them.

The operation was carried out against terrorist bases in Sinjar, Qandil, Karajak, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Hakurk.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.