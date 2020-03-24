Turkish manager in world media spotlight over virus

By Berad Buyuk, Erbil Basay and Baris Seckin

ISTANBUL (AA) – World media covered the coronavirus test results Galatasaray's head coach as Fatih Terim, 66, tested positive for COVID-19 late on Monday.

"Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus," U.K. newspaper, Daily Mail reported, adding that Terim was "in good hands at the hospital."

"Galatasaray head coach Fatih Terim, 66, revealed on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19," French daily L'Equipe said.

Spanish sports daily Marca covered Terim's positive test in the suspended Turkish Super Lig.

La Gazzetta dello Sport from Italy also reported on Terim, saying that the ex-head coach of Fiorentina and AC Milan had tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Rome-based Corriere dello Sport newspaper and TV channel SkySport Italia said Terim was safe in the hospital.

German daily Bild said on Twitter that Terim tested positive as well had the Turkish club's executive Abdurrahim Albayrak.

A sports website in Germany, Ran.de said Terim was infected with the coronavirus. The webpage cited Terim's achievements as the Turkey national football team qualified for the semifinals in the UEFA EURO 2008 and Galatasaray won the UEFA Cup in 2000 under the helm of Terim.

In addition to the European press, Colombian and Nigerian media outlets also covered Terim's test results.

Colombia's Pulzo said Radamel Falcao's head coach in Galatasaray had contracted COVID-19.

"[Henry] Onyekuru's manager contracts coronavirus," said Nigerian daily The Punch.

Nigerian forward Onyekuru is now a Galatasaray player, after joining the team from French club Monaco in the mid-season transfer window.

"Galatasaray manager and Turkish football icon Fatih Terim took to social media to say that he tested positive for coronavirus," an Indian TV channel, News18 said.

Meanwhile, Italian Florence club Fiorentina tweeted in Italian: "Forza Imperatore (Come on Emperor)," in support for the Turkish coach.

Emperor is Terim's nickname.

Terim managed Fiorentina in the 2000-2001 football season, becoming a fan favorite.

Terim is doing well in his treatment, according to his daughter.

"My father is now well and undergoing treatment in the hospital," Buse Terim Bahcekapili said in a video on Tuesday.

Fatih Terim announced on Monday that he had tested positive for the virus.

Terim Bahcekapili said it helped that her father did not suffer from any chronic illnesses and was not a smoker.

Seen as one of the greatest football managers in Turkey, Terim earned eight Turkish league titles with Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 169 countries and regions around the globe, with nearly 384,000 cases.

To date, nearly 102,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.

So far, 37 people have died of the virus in Turkey, with 1,529 cases confirmed.