Turkish medical aid arrives in Sudan amid COVID-19

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM (AA) – A Turkish cargo plane carrying medical supplies to help Sudan combat the spread of the novel coronavirus landed at Khartoum International Airport on Monday.

Some 140 packages of medical supplies, including protective masks, safety goggles and gloves, arrived in the country, said Serdar Yilmaz, head of the Turkish Red Crescent’s Sudan delegation.

Yilmaz said the aid will be delivered to the Sudanese Red Crescent to distribute among various centers that are fighting against the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Turkish Red Crescent and Turkish people have always been with the Sudanese people. I would like to thank the Turkish people for their support to Sudanese brothers,” said the directorate of the Turkish Red Crescent's Khartoum branch

Another 213 cases were confirmed in Sudan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 7,220, while 468 people have died.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to 188 countries and regions across the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 435,000 people worldwide, with the total number of infections reaching over 8 million, while just over 3.8 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.