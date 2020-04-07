Turkish minister marks Anadolu Agency's 100th year

By Yesim Sert Karaaslan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's interior minister marked Anadolu Agency's 100th anniversary late Monday.

Suleyman Soylu congratulated the agency on its centennial in a post on Twitter.

“Happy 100th anniversary to Anadolu Agency, the global brand of the Turkish press which carries the power and understanding of Anatolian civilization to journalism,” he said.

Since its foundation, Anadolu Agency has worked to disseminate factual news across the globe with confidence, impartiality, professionalism and speed.

It is seen as one of the world's most prestigious news agencies, currently producing news in 13 languages and serving 6,000 subscribers in 93 countries with at least 3,000 employees stationed in 100 countries.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan in Ankara