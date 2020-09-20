Turkish minister slams despicable Greek news headline

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish defense minister on Sunday slammed a despicable headline in a Greek newspaper about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The shameful record will remain a black mark in Greek press history," Hulusi Akar was quoted in a statement by National Defense Ministry on Twitter.

He condemned the "extremely worthless statement" that appeared in Demokratia's Friday edition, saying it was "not even related to journalism."

The minister said anyone with common sense, including the clear-headed Greek people, would reject it.

"We expect the necessary administrative and judicial actions to be taken immediately by Greek authorities against those who aim to sabotage bilateral relations, and are already doomed in the public conscience," he added.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has also condemned the newspaper. "We ask the Greek government to hold accountable those responsible for this shameless and wretched move," he tweeted.

Omer Celik, the spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, also censured the "ugly and despicable" statement, saying that the "poisonous language" of some Greek politicians was behind the move.

Earlier, Turkey had summoned the Greek envoy to register a protest against the news item.