Turkish musician to be permanent at Berlin Philharmonic

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – Young Turkish-born violinist Hande Kuden successfully completed her probation period at the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, known as Berliner Philharmoniker, on Monday.

“I dreamed of playing with the Berliner Philharmoniker when I was 13, and now my dream has come true,” said Kuden, according to the orchestra’s website.

“I am delighted to be able to perform together with great colleagues and be part of a fantastic violin section.”

“Bravo dear Hande! It’s an exceptional success. I wholeheartedly congratulate you!” acclaimed Turkish pianist and composer Fazil Say said Tuesday on Twitter.

Kuden has been a member of the first violin section of the Berliner Philharmoniker since September 2019.

She already had several years of experience as deputy concertmaster of the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin before joining the Philharmoniker.

Kuden said she learned perfectionism by playing with the Philharmoniker.

“No matter how many concerts we give in a row, each is equally important and must be played with the same passion,” she said.

She had studied at the State Conservatory of Cukurova University in her hometown in the southern Turkish province of Adana and continued her studies at the Hanns Eisler School of Music Berlin.

Kuden later completed her training as an orchestral musician at the Ferenc Fricsay Academy of the Deutsches Symphonie Orchester and the Karajan Academy of the Berliner Philharmoniker.

The Berliner Philharmoniker was founded in 1882 and is among the most distinguished orchestras in the world for its virtuosity and compelling sound.