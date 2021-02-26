Turkish NGO builds 3 mosques in central Somalia

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – The Dar'ül Eytam Foundation, a Turkish NGO, has completed the construction of three mosques in Somalia's central province of Galgadud, the Turkish embassy said in a statement late Thursday.

It said the mosques were built in the town of Guriel and Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug State.

The opening ceremonies were held with the participation of officials from the Galmudug administration.

"The Dar'ül Eytam Foundation is also providing financial support to the families of more than 500 orphans on a monthly basis. Representatives of the foundation got together with these families in Guriel and Dhusamareb," the embassy tweeted.

Earlier this month, Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble laid the foundation stone for expanding a Turkish hospital in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Yardimeli Hospital is a maternal and child health care hospital located in Mogadishu's Hamar Jajab neighborhood.

Senior officials including the education minister, lawmakers and Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yilmaz attended the stone-laying ceremony.