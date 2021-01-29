Turkish NGOs, lawyers meet Somali officials

By Abdirahman Ali Mugeere and Gokhan Kavak

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – A Turkish delegation, including representatives from NGOs and lawyers, met here Friday with Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and other top government officials.

The Turkish delegation, headed by Zeki Ariturk said, "We would like to convey our experiences in every aspect, especially in justice and investment, for the development of brotherly country Somalia."

He said they addressed the restructuring of the justice system in Somalia with Justice Minister Abdulkadir Muhammad Nur, who is a Turkish university graduate. "We talked about issues in the legal area in Somalia and addressed what we could do via mutual cooperation," said Ariturk.

Relations between Turkey and the Horn of Africa nation are historically strong, and gained pace after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit in 2011, making him the only non-African leader to visit Somalia in 20 years.

Turkey has also continued its support to Somalia with humanitarian aid in health, education and security.