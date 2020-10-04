Turkish official condemns Armenian attack on civilians

By Emin Avundukluoglu

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish parliament's speaker on Sunday condemned Armenia's shelling in Azerbaijan's second largest city of Ganja.

"The attack in Azerbaijan's historical city of Ganja is the latest example of Armenia's unlawful and occupant attitude," Mustafa Sentop tweeted.

"I condemn this attack towards civilians, I wish success to the Azerbaijani army that is fighting for their country heroically."

Occupied Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, he added.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27 but international calls for a halt to fighting have gone unanswered. Armenia has continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, who are the rightful owners of the occupied region.

The OSCE Minsk Group — co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US — was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire was agreed upon in 1994.