Turkish official reiterates 14-day quarantine rule

By Firat Tasdemir

ANKARA (AA) -Turkish pilgrims returning from Umrah should not leave their homes nor accept visitors for 14 days “to protect their health and the health of the people around them,” the head of Turkish Religious Affairs said Sunday.

Ali Erbas warned Muslims who returned from Umrah to be more careful against the virus outbreak.

Umrah is the Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca that Muslims can undertake at any time of the year.

He said at least 5,300 pilgrims who completed Umrah will return Sunday from Saudi Arabia.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 123 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,300 with more than 142,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

A vast majority of those who become infected recover from the illness.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut