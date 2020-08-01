Turkish, Pakistan leaders exchange eid greetings

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan exchanged Eid-al-Adha greetings during a telephone discussion Saturday that covered a range of issues from coronavirus to strategic cooperation, according to the prime minister’s office.

Khan congratulated Erdogan on reopening the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque for prayers and informed him that millions of Pakistanis watched the event live on television.

He recalled Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan for the sixth session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in February and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further fortify bilateral cooperation in all areas.

He also appreciated Turkey for its role in the global fight against COVID-19 and for extending support to a number of countries, including Pakistan.

Khan briefed Erdogan on his government’s strategy to contain the spread of the virus in Pakistan and in particular its focus on saving lives, securing livelihoods and stimulating the economy.

The two men also discussed the need for Pakistan and Turkey to jointly work for medicine development.

"The Pakistan-Turkey strategic relationship is underpinned by unique mutual trust, understanding and close cooperation," the statement said, adding that "Pakistan deeply appreciates Turkey’s steadfast support for the just cause of Kashmir, which President Erdogan reaffirmed during his Address to the Joint Session of Parliament in February 2020."

The men agreed to stay in close contact on all issues of common interest.