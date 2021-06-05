Turkish para table tennis players win 2 golds in Slovenia

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Two Turkish para table tennis players clinched gold medals in the Slovenian town of Lasko, the Turkish National Paralympic Committee announced on Saturday.

Nergiz Altintas beat Yukimi Chada from Japan 3-1, while Merve Cansu Demir defeated Romania's Iona Monica Tepelea with a 3-0 score in the women's singles at the Paralympic World Qualification Tournament.

Both Turkish players received quota place to compete in the Tokyo Paralympic Games on their results, raising Turkey's Paralympics quota to 38.