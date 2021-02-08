Turkish parliament head backs new constitution debates

By Emin Avundukluoglu

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish parliament speaker on Monday urged all political parties to contribute to the debates for a new constitution in the country.

"Everyone should try the feasibility of this work, leaving aside reading intentions about the new constitution," Mustafa Sentop told the reporters in the capital Ankara.

Pointing to the opposition's "new government system" debates, Sentop said this debate itself already means a constitutional debate.

"It is not correct to discuss about the constitution by avoiding this new constitution debate," he said.

The parliament speaker noted that he saw a determination in all segments of the society about a new constitution.

His remarks followed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call for a new constitution last week.

Erdogan stressed that the constitutional works must be done transparently and the final text must be presented to the discretion of the nation.

Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has voiced agreement on drafting a new constitution.