Turkish parliament's head condemns UAE-Israel deal

By Guc Gonel, Semra Orkan and Kaan Bozdogan

ANKARA (AA) – The head of Turkey’s parliament on Saturday slammed a new agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalize relations.

“It is a disgraceful act to make an agreement with Israel, which is occupying the Palestinian territories contrary to international law and the resolutions of the United Nations, by betraying the Palestinian cause,” said Mustafa Sentop. “I condemn the United Arab Emirates from here."

Sentop also evaluated France's attitude in the Eastern Mediterranean and said French President Emmanuel Macron, who is in political trouble, is trying to make moves toward domestic politics. "But I think he does not have a serious idea about what the consequences of violating international law will be,” he said.

Turning to north Africa, Sentop underscored that Turkey is the only country legitimately present in Libya according to international law, and he stressed that all countries, especially France, should respect peace in the world and especially in the region and international law.

US President Donald Trump announced the UAE and Israeli deal Thursday, in a move forestalling Israel's controversial plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

A joint statement from the US, UAE, and Israel said the "breakthrough" will promote "peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders,” referring to Trump, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and Netanyahu.

Israel will "suspend" plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank "and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world," according to the statement.

"The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates are confident that additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other nations are possible, and will work together to achieve this goal," it added.

The development marks only the third time an Arab nation has opened full diplomatic ties with Israel, and the Emirates is now the first Gulf Arab state to do so. Other Arab nations with diplomatic ties with Israel are Egypt and Jordan.