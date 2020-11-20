Turkish pentathlete becomes European champion

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish pentathlete Ilke Ozyuksel bagged a gold medal on Friday in the Modern Pentathlon U24 Junior European Championships in Drzonkow, Poland.

"I'm very happy to have achieved such success during the coronavirus [pandemic]. Although it was the beginning of the season, we achieved our best," Ozyuksel told Anadolu Agency.

Ozyuksel, who competed in the swimming, fencing, horse riding, and laser run categories, racked up a total of 1,401 points.

Fellow female Turkish athlete Sidal Aslan finished in eighth place with a total of 1,274 points in the same tournament.