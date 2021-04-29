Turkish pianist signs contract with German label

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish pianist Busra Kayikci is set to release her neoclassical single Bring the Light on Friday with German record label Deutsche Grammophon.

“I am so excited to announce my piece “Bring the Light” coming out from a legendary classical label Deutsche Grammophon,” she said on Twitter. "It is the most significant career highlight for me so far. Hope you will enjoy it and stay tuned."

Kayikci is the first Turkish national releasing a record with Deutsche Grammophon, one of the most established and prestigious record companies of the classical music industry with a 123-year history, according to a statement by her publicist.

Among the DG Classics stars are Moby, Sting, Max Richter, Vikingur Olafsson and Krystian Zimerman.

The 30-year-old pianist released her debut album, Sketches 1 (Eskizler 1 in Turkish) independently in 2019. It consists of nine works in minimalist and neoclassical style.

She recorded her second album, Tuna, in 2020 on an Architizer award-winning design piano named Una Corda at her workshop in Hungary on the invitation of David Klavins, a German-Latvian piano maker. Her single Birth (Dogum) was used in a show by the New York Theatre Ballet last autumn.