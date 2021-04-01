Turkish plane with materials to rebuild hospital departs for Cox’s Bazar

By Cankut Tasdan

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish military cargo plane departed for Bangladesh on Thursday carrying materials for the reconstruction of a Turkish field hospital in Cox's Bazar district.

On March 22, a deadly blaze in Cox's Bazar destroyed thousands of makeshift tents sheltering ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

On the instructions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Health Ministry along with the Environment and Urbanization Ministry began work to deliver aid to the region.

A severe climate Turkish field hospital prepared to help the damaged Turkish field hospital become operational again was loaded on an A 400M-type military cargo plane at Etimesgut Military Airport in the capital Ankara.

Thirteen personnel from the Turkish Health Ministry also departed for Bangladesh.

The plane was carrying medical supplies, tents, equipment for a 50-bed hospital and aid materials when it departed.

The Turkish field hospital was one of the largest health care centers in the refugee camp, which is said to be the world's largest. It houses more than 750,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence and persecution in Myanmar in August 2017.

Another plane carrying 22 personnel from AFAD, Turkey’s government-backed housing agency TOKI and the Ministry of Health along with aid materials had departed for Bangladesh on March 27.