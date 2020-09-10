Turkish police arrest 11 Daesh/ISIS suspects

By Serkan Guner

KIRSEHIR, Turkey (AA) – Police in Turkey arrested 11 suspects allegedly linked to the Daesh/ISIS terror group in the country's central province of Kirsehir, said security sources on Thursday.

The police arrested 11 Iraqi nationals in simultaneous operations over their alleged terror activities in Iraq, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After their medical check-up, the suspects were sent to local courthouse. Some of the suspects recently entered Turkey illegally.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times. The terror group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.