Turkish police arrest 3 far-left terror suspects

By Sertac Bulur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces on Friday arrested three suspects in an operation against the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP), a far-left terror group, in the capital Ankara, security sources said.

Counter-terrorism and intelligence police in Ankara carried out the operation, with senior members of the terrorist organization among those arrested.

The search for a remaining suspect continues.

A large quantity of digital material and organizational documents were also seized in the raids.

The MLKP was founded in 1994 and was added to Turkey's active terror list in 2007.

The terrorist group is responsible for many attacks in Turkey and northern Syria, including the bombing of a public bus in 2004 in Istanbul that killed three civilians.

*Written Ahmet Gencturk in Ankara