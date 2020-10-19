Turkish police arrest 4 PKK terrorists

By Aziz Aslan

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – Police in Turkey arrested four PKK terrorists, who were found plotting bomb attacks in the country, according to a security source.

Police teams in Istanbul and southeastern Diyarbakir provinces carried out simultaneous operations on Oct. 16 to nab the suspects, who were trained to carry out attacks in big cities, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

One of the terrorists, identified by the initials I.K., codenamed Mazlum Serhat, an employee at a state hospital in Diyarbakir, joined the terror group in 2013 and was trained on the use of grenades and weapons in rural areas.

Other terrorists, identified as M.S., codenamed Tayhan Umut Cektar; R.S., codenamed Mahir Amed; and M.T., codenamed Armanc Xebatkar, were trained to carry out bomb blast, and to use weapons and hand grenades.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

