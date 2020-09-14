Turkish police arrest Daesh/ISIS terror suspect

By Tahir Turan Eroglu

KOCAELI, Turkey (AA) – Police in Turkey arrested a suspect allegedly linked to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, security sources said early Tuesday.

A team from the Kocaeli Police Department carried out an anti-terror operation in northwestern Bursa province, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspect is accused of working for the terrorist group’s media operations.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times. The terror group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.