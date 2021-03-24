Turkish police arrest FETO terror suspect in capital

By Muhammed Nuri Erdogan and Cankut Tasdan

ANKARA (AA) – A man with suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, was arrested late Tuesday in the capital Ankara, according to security sources.

As part of an investigation conducted into the terror group, local police teams raided an address where a former squadron leader from Sanliurfa province was hiding.

After waiting awhile near his house, police teams arrested him when he went outside.

He was handed over to the Sanliurfa Police Department.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were martyred and 2,734 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

*Writing by Merve Berker