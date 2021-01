By ​​​​​​​ Halife Yalcinkaya

SIVAS, Turkey (AA) – Some police officers in Turkey's eastern Sivas province on Wednesday fed several foxes by hand after the animals made a journey to the city center to find food.

A police officer recorded the moments of the foxes eating bread and drinking water.

The officers reached out to the animals, calling out to offer more food.

