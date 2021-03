By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish polyester producer Sasa on Monday announced a new investment with an estimated value of $330 million.

The new fiber production facility with a capacity of 367,500 tons a year is expected to generate a turnover of around $550 million, according to a statement issued by Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

"The investment is planned to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2023," the company said.