Turkish president arrives in Azerbaijan on 2-day visit

By Ferdi Turkten

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AA) – Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday on a two-day visit.

He was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan's Vice President Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and Turkey’s Ambassador to Baku Erkan Ozoral.

Erdogan met his counterpart Ilham Aliyev for dinner along with the first ladies.

The Turkish president is accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and ruling party spokesman Omer Celik among others.

Erdogan will attend the Victory Parade as the guest of honor in the capital Baku on Thursday. The parade is being held to celebrate Azerbaijan's recent military success in liberating its region of Nagorno-Karabakh from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.

Turkey’s elite special force units – also known as the Maroon Berets – will also be present at the parade.