Turkish president, British premier speak over phone

By Zafer Fatih Beyaz

ANKARA (AA) – In a phone conversation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on ways to improve bilateral relations as well as on regional issues, said diplomatic sources Monday.

The two leaders discussed several issues, including tourism, defense, agriculture, investment, COVID-19, and ways to develop Turkish-UK ties, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the conversation, Erdogan said that Turkey welcomes the UK's efforts on the Cyprus issue, adding that a two-state solution would result in a win-win situation not only for the two sides on the island, but for everyone in terms of new opportunities for regional cooperation.

Turkey and Britain, along with Greece, are the three guarantor countries for the island of Cyprus.

Next month the UN is due to hold informal 5+1 talks on the Cyprus issue, including the two parties on island along with the three guarantor countries, plus the UN.

