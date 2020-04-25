Turkish president commemorates Canakkale War martyrs

By Merve Yildizalp Ozmen

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's president on Saturday commemorated martyrs of the Canakkale Land Battles on its 105th anniversary.

“Throughout our history, our aim has always been to maintain our independence and establish peace. Despite all the difficulties and troubles, we are determined to continue this struggle until we substitute peace, tranquility and human values to war, terror, violence,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement.

Praising the martyrs and veterans for their heroism, he called for global peace.

“We reiterate our call for peace to the whole world on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Canakkale Land Battles," Erdogan said.

The president also commemorated all the heroes, especially Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who demonstrated great strength in Canakkale.

Tens of thousands of soldiers died in one of the world's most ferocious battles 105 years ago in Ottoman Turkey during World War I.

The battle stretched from April 25, 1915, to Jan. 9, 1916.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin