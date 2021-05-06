Turkish president hosts minority representatives at iftar dinner

By Zafer Fatij Beyaz

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday hosted representatives of Christian denominations and the Jewish community in the country at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara for an iftar or fast-breaking dinner during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The guests included Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomeos, President of the Balıklı Greek Hospital Foundation Konstantin Yuvanidis, Syriac Metropolitan Yusuf Çetin, Syriac Ancient Foundation President Sait Susin, Chief Rabbi İsak Haleva, President of the Turkish Jewish Community İshak İbrahimzadeh, President of the Turkish Jewish Community Foundation and Co-Chair of the Turkish Jewish Community Erol Kohen, Turkish Armenian Patriarch Sahak Maşalyan, Surp Pırgiç Armenian Hospital Foundation President Bedros Şirinoğlu, Turkish Syriac Catholic Community Spiritual Leader Orhan Abdulahad Çanlı and Assyrian Catholic Foundation Chairman Zeki Basatemir.

Ali Erbas, the head of Turkey’s Presidency of Religious Affairs, was also present.

•Writing by Ahmet Gencturk