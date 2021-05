Turkish president, Jordan's king speak over phone

By Enes Kaplan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke separately by phone late Monday with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish Communications Directorate, the three leaders discussed the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinians and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

All Muslims are in fact the addressees of Israel's inhuman attacks on Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinians, Erdogan said during his call with King Abdullah II.

During the calls, Erdogan highlighted the importance of working together to stop Israel's "despicable" attacks.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.​​​​​​​