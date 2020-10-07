Turkish president leaves for visits to Kuwait, Qatar

By Zafer Fatih Beyaz

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left the capital Ankara on Wednesday for working visits to the Gulf states of Kuwait and Qatar.

Erdogan will first meet with Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s new emir, and convey condolences over the passing of his predecessor Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who recently died at age 91, said the Communications Directorate.

During their talks, bilateral relations will be discussed as well as views on regional issues.

Later today, Erdogan is scheduled to visit Qatar to meet Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The duo is to discuss opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation and also exchange views on regional and international issues.

Accompanying the president are several top Turkish officials, including Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.