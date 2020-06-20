Turkish president marks World Refugee Day

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday marked the World Refugee Day.

"Turkey will continue to protect all the oppressed and victims regardless of their faith, language and descent, and be their voice in the international arena," Erdogan said on Twitter.

"On behalf of my country and nation, I greet my refugee brothers who were forcibly displaced from their lands on June 20 World Refugee Day," Erdogan added.

Turkey ranks first among the refugee-hosting countries with 4 million refugees, the majority of whom are Syrians who fled the brutal civil war in their country.