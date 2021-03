By Berk Ozkan

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s president met Qatar’s foreign minister in Istanbul on Saturday.

The meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at the Vahdettin Mansion lasted around an hour and 45 minutes.

Earlier this month, Turkey, Qatar, and Russia announced they plan to make joint efforts for a political solution to end the decade-long conflict in Syria.