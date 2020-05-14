Turkish president, NATO chief discuss pandemic on phone

By Sefa Mutlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s president and the head of NATO discussed via telephone Thursday the coronavirus and steps to take in the post-pandemic period, according to a statement by Ankara’s presidential Directorate of Communications.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jens Stoltenberg also discussed the latest developments in Syria and Libya.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 300,300 worldwide, with total infections exceeding 4.4 million, while recoveries surpassed 1.57 million, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.