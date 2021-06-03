Turkish president receives Azerbaijani delegation

By Enes Kaplan and Muhammed Ali Toruntay

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday received an Azerbaijani delegation in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan received Tahir Budaqov, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan’s governing New Azerbaijan Party, and his accompanying delegation at the Justice and Development (AK) Party headquarters.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met AK Party officials on Wednesday and a cooperation protocol was signed between the two parties.

*Contributions and writing by Sena Guler