Turkish president receives Bulgarian-Turkish politician

By Berk Ozkan

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday received a Bulgarian-Turkish politician in Istanbul.

The meeting between Erdogan and Mustafa Karadayi, the head of Bulgarian Movement for Rights and Freedoms party, and an accompanying delegation, was held behind closed doors at the Vahdettin Mansion.

Among the attendees of the meeting were Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, and Justice and Development (AK) Party officials.

*Writing by Sena Guler