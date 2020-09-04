Turkish president receives head of Iraq's Kurdish region

By Ferdi Turkten

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Nechirvan Barzani, the leader of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), in the capital Ankara on Friday.

Erdogan hosted the visiting official at the presidential complex in a closed-door meeting for over an hour.

Ahead of his meeting with Erdogan, Barzani met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Prior to his arrival in Ankara, Barzani met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Baghdad and held a round of meetings with Iraqi leaders there, including Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.