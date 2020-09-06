Turkish president receives Libyan PM in Istanbul

By Andac Hongur

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday received Fayez al Sarraj, head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), in Istanbul.

The closed-door meeting, which started at 02.10 p.m. local time (1110 GMT) at the Vahdettin Mansion, is still in progress.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The GNA was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement. But efforts for a long-term political settlement have failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to renegade general Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

Government forces, however, have scored important victories in recent months.