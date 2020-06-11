Turkish president shares message on digital awareness

By Sefa Mutlu, Cuneyt Kemal Ozkok and Mumin Altas

ISTANBUL/ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s president shared a message on Twitter early Thursday about “digital awareness,” stressing its importance while highlighting the impact the country has made through its investments in the developing world.

”Turkey is not only remotely monitoring the developing world; we have become one of the protagonists of the new process with the steps we have taken and the investments we have made in the last 18 years. Hopefully, with the support of our nation, we will create a strong digital awareness and look to the future with hope,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

His remarks came after Turkey’s treasury and finance minister and communications director shared posts the previous day on Twitter on digital awareness.

In his post, Berat Albayrak said: “We are ready for the digital future with our domestic and national technological moves, our economy, our foreign policy, our digital diplomacy and our national security efforts! It is in our hands to change the shape, content and direction of the digital world, the treasure of the future.”

Fahrettin Altun said: “The digital world is a world in which it is easy to erode and alter facts. We must be careful to reach the truth.”

He added that Turkey is adding cyber borders to land, sea and air border areas in today's world, where technology exists in every aspect of life and individual and corporate communication networks are maintained through digital channels.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan