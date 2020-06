By Berk Ozkan

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Turkish president and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) prime minister discussed a variety of issues over the telephone late Saturday, according to the Turkey's Communications Directorate.

In a statement, the directorate said Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ersin Tatar discussed bilateral relations, regional issues, cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and flights between two countries — which will resume July 1.

* Writing by Fahri Aksut in Ankara.