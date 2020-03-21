Turkish president, vice president issue Nowruz messages

By Aylin Dal and Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's president on Saturday issued a message conveying his well wishes for Nowruz, and voiced hope that it brings beauty and wellness to the nation.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued his message through the Communications Directorate to mark Nowruz, which is celebrated across a wide region from Central Asia to the Balkans.

He said Nowruz is a festival of fertility, prosperity, and spring, and a celebration of fellowship, affection, and the hopes that flourishes in hearts.

"I hope Nowruz will be instrumental in remembering, preserving and transferring the values and heritage we have to future generations," he said.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay also issued a Nowruz message on Twitter, saying he hopes it brings "health, love, peace and happiness to all humanity, especially to Turkey."