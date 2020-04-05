Turkish presidential spox celebrates Anadolu Agency's 100th year

By Selma Kasap

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's presidential spokesman celebrated the centennial anniversary of Anadolu Agency's foundation on Sunday.

Ibrahim Kalin, on Twitter, congratulated the centennial anniversary of the agency, and said: "Anadolu Agency brings Turkey's agenda to the world and the world's agenda to the country".

He also thanked all the Anadolu Agency employees, "who are doing their job in every condition, bearing the brunt."

The history of the Anadolu Agency is almost identical to that of the Republic of Turkey.

Founded on April 6, 1920, by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of the Turkish Republic, Anadolu Agency helped announce the first legislation of the country's assembly that established the republic.

Anadolu Agency witnessed all stages of the national struggle, the War of Liberation, and reforms of the Republic.

* Writing by Seda Sevencan.