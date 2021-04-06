Turkish-Qatari joint trade website now global platform

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Souq, an e-commerce website set up under a joint project by Turkey and Qatar, has become a global platform by which Turkish products can be exported to 47 countries, Turkey’s transportation minister said Tuesday.

Established by Turkish postal service PTT and Qatar’s postal service in 2018, "turkishsouq.com" enabled thousands of Turkish products to become available to the people of Qatar, said Adil Karaismailoglu.

"Thanks to this cooperation, PTT has made an important initiative in the field of e-export, which is also supported by its strong logistics infrastructure, on behalf of our country and ensured the supply of approximately 300,000 products to the world market."

Through this platform, products can be exported to countries including England, Italy, Sweden, Portugal, Russia, Australia, Canada and Brazil, he added.

Noting that they want to make the Turkish market important in the world, Qatar Post chairman Faleh al-Naemi said when international marketing is started, everyone on earth will benefit from Turkish products.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and other countries.

The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.

Trade volume between the two countries increased by 6% in 2020 to reach $1.6 billion. Qatar’s investments in Turkey reached $22 billion, according to data provided by Turkey’s Embassy in Doha.