Turkish Red Crescent building water well in Senegal

By Fatma Esma Arslan

DAKAR, Senegal (AA) – The Turkish Red Crescent laid the foundation for a water well in Senegal’s second-largest city of Touba on Wednesday.

Abdullah Kaya, the head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation, told Anadolu Agency that the well, located in Buburel village, will be completed in three weeks.

Noting that the population of the village, where around 200 people live, has sharply increased over time, Kaya said there is a serious water shortage in the surrounding villages due to the dense population.

Around 2,000 families will have access to clean water with the well, he said, adding that around 1,000 masks were also distributed to support the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Established in 1868, the Turkish Red Crescent explains its mission as “providing aid for needy and defenseless people in disasters and usual periods as a proactive organization, developing cooperation in the society, providing safe blood and decreasing vulnerability,” according to its website.