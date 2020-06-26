Turkish Red Crescent donates PPE to Ugandan Red Cross

By Hamza Kyeyune

KAMPALA, Uganda (AA) – The Turkish Red Crescent Friday donated personal protective equipment (PPE) containing face masks to the Uganda Red Cross Society to boost the organization’s coronavirus combat.

Turkey’s Ambassador to Uganda Kerem Alp handed over the face masks to Secretary-General of Uganda’s Red Cross Society Robert Kwetsiga in the capital Kampala.

“This is a humble contribution to the crucial work that the Uganda Red Cross Society is doing to keep Uganda safe from the pandemic,” said Alp.

Kwetsiga appreciated the Turkish Red Crescent for its support.

“Without adhering to recommended safety standards, we cannot do our work, I am happy to receive this generous donation from the Turkish people.”

The Turkish Red Crescent and the Uganda Red Cross Society have been working hard to control COVID-19 in their respective countries from the very beginning of the pandemic.

Uganda currently has 833 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 761 recoveries and zero deaths.