Turkish Red Crescent helps open Gaza's largest logistics center

By Nour Mahd Ali Abu Aisha and Cagri Kosak

GAZA, Palestine (AA) – The Gaza Strip’s largest logistics center was opened with the support of the Turkish Red Crescent, the head of the charity said Sunday.

"Today, we are opening the largest logistics center in Gaza, which we tried to open before, together with my dear brother Doctor Yunus and our friends. This has become Gaza's largest logistics center in terms of both humanitarian aid and disasters,” Kerem Kinik said during his visit to Gaza.

Kinik started his two-day visit by meeting with his counterpart Yunus al-Khatib, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent.

He told Anadolu Agency that he visited Gaza to evaluate the humanitarian situation in the region after the latest Israeli attacks and to hold talks on the needs of Palestinians in Gaza.

Evaluating Israel's latest attacks as "the worst" for Gaza, he said water and electricity networks were destroyed and thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave their homes.

He said they will discuss the issue of meeting humanitarian needs with institutions and organizations in Palestine.

Emphasizing that the residents of Gaza need urgent help, he said fuel should be supplied to generators to provide electricity to the hospitals in the region.

On June 16, Kinik, who held a series of meetings in Egypt’s capital Cairo to speed up aid efforts, said the process has been completed for the first humanitarian aid convoy of 10 trucks to enter through the Rafah border crossing.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that took effect on May 21 ended Israel's 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The air raids killed nearly 300 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. Health centers and media offices as well as schools were among the structures targeted.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar