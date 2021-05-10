Turkish Red Crescent to aid Kyrgyzstan after border clashes

By Ozcan Yildirim

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish Red Crescent said Monday that it will provide nearly 600,000 Turkish liras ($72,700) worth of humanitarian aid to those affected by clashes at a disputed section of the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border.

The border clashes erupted early last week between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan over control of the local water distribution network, according to Kyrgyz media.

Surveillance equipment was installed by Tajik officials at the Golovnoi water distribution center, which Kyrgyzstan says is located in a disputed area, according to Radio Free Europe.

Clashes broke out with the intervention of border troops from the two countries, and soldiers were sent to the region with armored vehicles from both sides.

Tensions over control of the water supply continued until April 29, with residents throwing stones at each other.

Noting that more than 30 Kyrgyz and eight Tajik citizens lost their lives during the clashes, the Turkish Red Crescent’s statement said at least 250 people were injured and a number of residential areas were destroyed.

"As a result of the support request by the Kyrgyzstan Red Crescent within the scope of the intervention to the humanitarian need emerging in the region, the Turkish Red Crescent will begin humanitarian aid activities by assigning two expert personnel in Kyrgyzstan," it said.

The aid, which will also include medical aid, will be distributed in coordination with the Kyrgyz Red Crescent.