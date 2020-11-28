Turkish rhythmic gymnastics team win European title

By Berad Buyuk

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s women's national rhythmic gymnastics team won the 2020 European title Saturday, the team's first-ever medal in the competition.

"Historic! Turkey win their first-ever medal at a European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships after defeating Ukraine to the 3 hoops, 2 pairs of clubs gold!," Turkish Olympic Committee tweeted.

The committee congratulated Duygu Dogan, Azra Akinci, Peri Berker, Nil Karabina and Eda Asar for winning gold in Kiev.

Host nation Ukraine was awarded silver.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu congratulated the team on social media and said the win made Turkey proud of the team’s success.