Turkish security forces conduct op. against terrorists

By Muhammed Furkan Gunes

MARDIN, Turkey (AA) – The Turkish intelligence agency and army conducted an operation against five terrorists who were plotting bomb attack in Turkey, according to a local governorate Saturday.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Armed Forces and gendarmerie used mutual technical and psychical surveillance to detected the terrorists who tried to infiltrate Turkey from Syria, said a statement by the southeastern Mardin province’s governorate.

Upon action of local security forces, the terrorists left materials behind and escaped, it added.

Fifteen kilograms (33 pounds) of plastic explosives, 9,200 Syrian pounds ($18), four SIM cards, nine batteries, three improvised explosion ignition switches, and six electronic detonators were found among other materials.

Counter-terrorism operations in the region to provide peace and security are ongoing, the statement added.

*Writing by Sena Guler