Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ wanted terrorist

By Cankut Tasdan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces have “neutralized” a wanted terrorist in the eastern province of Tunceli, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

Hasan Atas was neutralized in Ovacik district as part of the country’s domestic security operations, the ministry said in a statement.

Atas was in the orange category of the Interior Ministry's list of wanted terrorists and had been sought with a bounty of 1 million Turkish liras ($143,365) on his head.

Codenamed Serzan, he was a member of the Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist–Leninist (TKP/ML).

The ministry also seized a Kalashnikov assault rifle and two grenades belonging to Atas.

It added that the operations will continue in the region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar